Cubs get early start to spring training, hope for late finish in playoffs

Kyle Tucker was traded to the Cubs this offseason. AP

Super Bowl Sunday and the opening of spring training usually don't overlap. But with the Cubs playing an early opener in Japan, pitchers and catchers hit the field Sunday morning in Mesa, Ariz.

“I'm glad we're the first ones getting started,” said manager Craig Counsell, who arrived at the complex when it was still dark out Sunday morning, according to Marquee Network cameras.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn't shy away from placing high expectations on this year's team. His basic outlook is the Cubs needed a few years to reset after the World Series team faded away.

Now it's time to snap a four-year postseason drought. PECOTA projections have the Cubs winning 90 games and finishing first in the NL Central by a wide margin. Hoyer stopped short of agreeing with that prediction.

“I think the goal certainly, given where we are as an organization, is to make the playoffs,” Hoyer said. “Obviously winning a division is part of that. Getting to October, making sure we have playoff baseball, that's the focus.”

General manager Carter Hawkins, seated a few feet away from Hoyer, added his two cents.

“You don't make a trade for Kyle Tucker if you don't feel like you have a really strong team going into that year,” Hawkins said.

The trade for Tucker was obviously the highlight move of the offseason. The former Houston outfielder is just 28 with a career OPS of .870.

He's also going to be a free agent when the season ends. So does that add some pressure to win now, especially since Hoyer is in his fifth year on the job and approaching the end of his contract?

“It feels like there's increased pressure,” Hoyer said. “I think there probably should be (pressure), given that we spent some time to get to this place, and it should be a lot of fun.”

Hoyer has taken some heat for the near misses of the past two seasons. If the Cubs can win this year while also owning one of the top-ranked farm systems in MLB, the pressure could virtually disappear. Or increase tremendously if this campaign doesn’t go well.

“One of the things about this job is I think I do take it really personally,” Hoyer said. “You want to put a winner on the field, you want to be extremely proud of the product that's out there.

“I think it's a really great point as an organization right now. I think both this year and going forward, there's a lot of bright times ahead.”

There are rumors about the Cubs showing interest in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but Hoyer wouldn't touch that topic. Here's a rundown of a few spring storylines.

Hoyer on making further moves:

“I don't think I ever rule out adding anything. You guys probably get bored of me talking about depth. Starting today, that's what it's all about. How do we try to shore up any areas that we think are weaknesses? How do we try to become as redundant as possible in different areas? So I wouldn't rule out anything.”

Hawkins on whether second baseman Nico Hoerner, who had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right wrist, will be ready for the opening game:

“We're not going to make decisions on whether he's going to be on our first Opening Day roster in Japan or our second Opening Day roster in Arizona until those days. But he's starting to throw, he's starting to hit. Hopefully as it continues to progress, we'll have a better sense of exactly what he's ready for. Everything's going to plan thus far. Really feel like he's going to be here for a lot of games this season and hopefully the early ones.”

Hawkins on getting the pitching staff ready for the Mar. 18 opener against the Dodgers in Tokyo:

“Everyone started their offseason earlier to account for the games starting earlier. Guys are showing up and it does feel like the first day of camp, but they should have put themselves in position where they do not need to rush to be ready for that first game. Certainly things will come up and slow guys down, but there's no sprint to get to the first game right now. We've already accounted for that by starting earlier back in November.”

Counsell on if Shota Imanaga will pitch one of the games in his native Japan:

“Shota's going to pitch in Japan. I don't think I have a choice. I think it's mandated.”