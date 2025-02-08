Democrats far outspent GOP rivals in suburban U.S. House races — none more than Raja Krishnamoorthi

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com, 2024 U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, here talking with reporters in Chicago in 2024, spent nearly $5 million to win reelection in November, more than any other suburban congressional candidate.

Every Democratic congressional representative serving the North, West or Northwest suburbs significantly outspent their Republican rivals en route to victories in November, newly filed federal reports show — but one was the runaway leader when it came to shelling out campaign cash.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg spent nearly $5 million from his main campaign account to win reelection to a fifth term, more than any other House candidate in the region. That sum was nearly 28 times what his Republican opponent, Mark Rice, spent.

All but one of the eight Democratic incumbents spent at least $1 million to retain their seats. No Republican challenger came close to that threshold.

Millions in, millions out

Congressional candidates must regularly submit financial reports to the Federal Election Commission. The most recent reports, covering transactions made through Dec. 31, were due last weekend and can be viewed at fec.gov.

Krishnamoorthi, who first was elected to the 8th District seat in 2016, long has been recognized as a prodigious fundraiser. During the most recent two-year cycle, his campaign raised nearly $11 million from individuals, political action committees and other sources.

Nearly all of the cash Krishnamoorthi’s campaign spent in that time went toward operating expenses such as staff salaries, travel and consultants’ fees, documents indicate. Its disbursements also included nearly $362,000 to other campaigns, political groups and charities.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign committee and the recently unsuccessful campaign of Cook County state’s attorney candidate Clayton Harris III were among the political recipients. Team Krishnamoorthi’s charitable donations included nearly 1,000 contributions to a college scholarship fund associated with a Hindu temple in Aurora and hundreds of payments to the foundations for Schaumburg School District 54 and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

The campaign ended 2024 with more than $17 million in the bank — again, more than any other representative serving the suburbs — and no debts.

Rice, a first-time candidate from Chicago, wasn’t a threat financially or at the ballot box. His campaign raised less than $282,000 during the cycle and spent less than $180,000 on the way to receiving 43% of the vote.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi celebrates his reelection on Nov. 5. Political pundits suspect Krishnamoorthi is raising money for an eventual U.S. Senate campaign.

While the congressman has said he needs millions in his campaign war chest because special interests can spend unlimited sums through super PACs to defeat him, some political pundits think Krishnamoorthi is raising cash for a 2026 run for U.S. Senate if Sen. Dick Durbin opts to retire.

“I think Krishnamoorthi has had eyes on the Senate for some time and has wisely played the long game in terms of fundraising and donating,” said Melissa Mouritsen, a political science professor at the College of DuPage. “He will need at least what he has if the primary field is as crowded as expected.”

A Krishnamoorthi campaign spokesperson declined to speculate on the congressman’s political aspirations.

The other Democrats

The other members of the suburban House delegation spent less than Krishnamoorthi on their 2024 campaigns — in some cases, far less. But even so, Illinois Democrats have been “fundraising powerhouses,” Mouritsen said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood at a 2024 event in Chicago.

Naperville Democrat Lauren Underwood’s campaign raised nearly $4.2 million and spent nearly $3.9 million in the 14th District.

Highland Park Democrat Brad Schneider’s campaign raised nearly $3.9 million and spent about $3 million to win in the 10th District.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2024 U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, right, with military veterans at a 2024 event in Grayslake.

Naperville Democrat Bill Foster’s campaign collected nearly $3.3 million and spent more than $2.5 million to win reelection in the 11th District.

Downers Grove Democrat Sean Casten’s campaign committee raised more than $3.1 million and spent nearly $2.5 million in the 6th District.

Evanston Democrat Jan Schakowsky raised and spent about $1.6 million to retain the 9th District seat.

Chicago Democrat Mike Quigley’s campaign raised and spent about $1.1 million in the largely suburban 5th District.

And finally, Chicago Democrat Delia Ramirez’s campaign raised about $1.1 million and spent less than $783,000 in the significantly suburban 3rd District.

The Republicans

Republican candidates in northeast Illinois struggle to compete financially with their rivals across the aisle.

Of the eight Republican congressional candidates who ran in the suburbs last year, the 10th District’s Jim Carris of Lake Forest spent the most — nearly $681,000. The campaign spending totals for four others — Rice in the 8th District plus James Marter in the 14th, Jerry Evans in the 11th and Niki Conforti in the 6th — were lower in the six-figure range.

Ramirez’s GOP challenger in the 3rd District, John Booras, spent less than $40,000 on his campaign; the 9th District’s Seth Cohen spent less than $8,000 on his race.

Postelection and year-end reports weren’t available for 5th District GOP candidate Tommy Hanson.

Money Machines

Here’s how much the congressional representatives for the North, West and Northwest suburbs spent on their 2024 campaigns.

Raja Krishnamoorthi (Schaumburg, 8th District): $5 million

Lauren Underwood (Naperville, 14th): $3.9 million

Brad Schneider (Highland Park, 10th): $3 million

Bill Foster (Naperville, 11th): $2.5 million

Sean Casten (Downers Grove, 6th): $2.5 million

Jan Schakowsky (Evanston, 9th): $1.6 million

Mike Quigley (Chicago, 5th): $1.1 million

Delia Ramirez (Chicago, 3rd): $783,000

Source: fec.gov