Naperville house badly damaged by fire Saturday

A vacant house in Naperville was badly damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.

No one was hurt in the blaze on the 600 block of Nanak Court.

The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. Naperville police and firefighters arrived and found flames had engulfed the first floor and spread to the second floor, according to a news release.

Crews from the Aurora, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Lisle-Woodridge, and Plainfield fire departments were called in to assist.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to get the fire under control. It was extinguished around 7 a.m.

The house had been under renovation and was deemed uninhabitable after the fire. Damage was estimated at more than $700,000.

The fire is under investigation.