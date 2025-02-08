Mundelein Mayor Lentz to give final State of the Village presentation Monday

Steve Lentz

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz will give his final State of the Village presentation Monday night.

Lentz’s speech is set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. It’ll be livestreamed at mundelein.org, too. A link to the video can be found with the agenda for the meeting.

Lentz began the tradition of annual State of the Village speeches. He typically has touted redevelopment efforts, new businesses and plans for the future.

A regularly scheduled board meeting will follow the speech at 7 p.m.

Lentz has been Mundelein’s mayor since 2013, taking the job after four years as a trustee. He’s not seeking a fourth mayoral term in the April 1 election.

Trustees Robin Meier and Tim Wilson are running for mayor.

Meier has run for mayor twice before, in 2013 and 2021. This is Wilson’s first campaign for the post.

Meier and Wilson will face off in a candidate forum on Wednesday night. That event is set for 6:30 p.m. at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St.