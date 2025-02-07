Aurora nonprofit Mutual Ground marks 50 years supporting victims of abuse

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Linda Maranda is the chief executive officer of Mutual Ground, an Aurora nonprofit that supports individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence, and substance use through education, awareness, and life-changing services.

For the last 50 years, Mutual Ground has been fulfilling a growing need in the Fox Valley region supporting individuals and families affected by domestic violence, sexual violence and substance use.

The Aurora-based nonprofit operates out of the landmark Edna Smith Home at 418 Oak Ave. It also has a nearby outpatient substance use treatment center at 120 Gale St., satellite offices in Batavia and Yorkville, legal advocacy offices in Kane and Kendall county courthouses, a partnership with Hesed House and medical advocacy in hospitals.

In 2024, Mutual Ground provided more than 21,000 hours of service, including providing shelter to adults and children and fielding calls to its hotlines. It also supported more than 400 adults and 53 adolescents with treatment for substance use.

With Mutual Ground marking its 50th year in 2025, Chief Executive Officer Linda Maranda said the anniversary is “a double-edged sword.”

“While we love serving the community and the surrounding areas, I think everybody’s hope and wish is that services like ours were no longer needed,” Maranda said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Betsy Santana shows off the children’s therapy room at Mutual Ground in Aurora.

That will not happen soon.

Over the last year, there has been a roughly 25% increase in calls to Mutual Ground’s domestic violence, (630) 897-0080, and sexual violence, (630) 897-8383, hotlines, according to Maranda.

She cited up to a 35% increase in the number of people turned away from its Oak Avenue shelter, which has three floors, five bedrooms, and the capacity to house 32 individuals.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Mutual Ground Chief Executive Officer Linda Maranda shows off some architectural highlights in the parlor of the Edna Smith Home.

Last year, Mutual Ground provided more than 11,500 nights of shelter to adults and children.

“For anybody who does the kind of work that we do,” Maranda said, “to have to say our shelter is full is heartbreaking.”

More positive are the outreach and fundraising events Mutual Ground has planned throughout 2025 in honor of its 50th anniversary.

On the last Tuesday of each month, shelter representatives will hold “Coffee Talks with Mutual Ground” at a different coffee shop.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Mutual Ground’s Betsy Santana, left, and Linda Maranda give a tour of one of the communal bedrooms at the facility in Aurora.

“Every month, we’ll be out in the community having different conversations and opening it up to the community for questions,” said Betsy Santana, advancement director for Mutual Ground.

The next will be at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Oak & Bean in Oswego. Prevention Education Manager Tina Bleakley will discuss healthy relationships among teens.

Maranda said Mutual Ground does a lot of speaking engagements. They often end with great testimonials, she said.

“People will come up afterward and just disclose privately that they received services with us (and) how much better their life is,” she said.

On Feb. 21, a “Strike Out Abuse” bowling fundraiser will be held at Funway in Batavia. Other events include Mutual Ground’s annual Walk for Hope on June 7 at Waubonsie Lake Park in Aurora and a 50th birthday party on Oct. 17 at The Matrix Club in Aurora.

The official birthday of the shelter is Aug. 15, and a public celebration is being planned.

Santana says three “founding mothers” came up with the idea for Mutual Ground in 1974. Cynthia Allen, Margaret Coffroth and Trudy Dixon discussed creating the organization as members of the Women’s Development Council at Waubonsee Community College.

Since its incorporation in 1975, Mutual Ground has maintained its momentum. It received a boost in 1997 when it purchased the Edna Smith Home, a former orphanage.

Built for Benjamin Hall, the first mayor of Aurora, the mansion later served as the Edna Smith Home for Children.

Dave Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com Mutual Ground, a nonprofit in Aurora, purchased the Edna Smith Home in 1997.

Prior owners added an expansion to the building. As Mutual Ground turns 50, Maranda looks to continue that work with renovation and new construction to increase shelter capacity.

That’s because the need continues.

“This is hard work,” Maranda said. “It’s very demanding work, and the people who actually do the front-line services here are absolute heroes. They meet people in the darkest places of their lives … and they walk with them through that journey.

“As long as there’s a need for our services,” she added, “we will be here to serve the people that need our services.”