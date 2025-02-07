Arlington Heights church provides temporary shelter to victims of apartment fire

Lakewood Chapel, 1307 E. Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, is being used as a temporary shelter for victims of a Tuesday night fire in unincorporated Palatine Township. Courtesy of Lakewood Chapel

An Arlington Heights church is doubling as a temporary shelter for victims of an apartment building fire that left them homeless.

Cots and beds have been set up for 18 people at Lakewood Chapel on Palatine Road, where the fire victims are likely to stay for the next two weeks, according to Pastor John Elleson.

Palatine Township placed the residents at an Arlington Heights hotel after the fire Tuesday night, but they had to check out by 11 a.m. Friday, Elleson said.

Red Cross volunteers spent Wednesday and Thursday preparing the temporary shelter inside the spacious church, seen as an ideal site for its parsonage that was once the home of Elleson and his family. They now live in a house next door.

“They could stay as long as they want, of course,” Elleson said. “They have a bathroom, washer/dryer, big kitchen. So it’s really nice for them.”

Fire tore through their six-unit building of the Country Glen Apartments in the 2300 block of West Nichols Road in unincorporated Palatine Township. It started just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in a second-floor unit, where one of the residents said she was cooking dinner but stepped away for 30 seconds and heard a pop noise.

Fire quickly spread through the second and third floors. Everyone evacuated, but four occupants had to be taken to local hospitals with smoke exposure, officials said.

Elleson was at the fire scene Tuesday night to meet with the victims. Among them was one of his parishioners.

“We’re thankful that no one got hurt and everybody’s fine,” Elleson said.

The church, at 1307 E. Palatine Road, is accepting food donations for the displaced residents.

“It would be nice to have a little, especially if it’s going to be two weeks,” Elleson said.

To contact the church, call (847) 259-0700.