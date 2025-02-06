EVs, hybrids give spark to Chicago Auto Show

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A colorful 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe, with an MSRP starting at $75,635, is on display during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Hot hybrids, EVs and affordability created a buzz Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show’s media sneak peek amid some uncertainty about the political landscape.

This year’s show offers “the most interesting mix you’ve ever seen of a range of different types of vehicles,” car expert Don Hillebrand of Argonne National Laboratory said.

EVs comprise about 8% of new U.S. vehicle sales.

“We expected (electric sales) to grow a whole lot faster than that and it hasn’t,” Hillebrand noted. “What’s really grown are hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.”

The auto show runs from Saturday through Feb. 17, at McCormick Place.

Kicking off the preview were Subaru doubling down on electric with the 2025 Forester Hybrid and Jeep showcasing its new Wagoneer S, an EV.

“The Wagoneer S shows up with an all-electric range of nearly 300 miles in a single charge,” Jeep senior brand manager William Coughlin enthused.

“It is capable of lightning-quick acceleration, achieving 0 to 60 miles an hour in 3.4 seconds. That makes it the quickest Jeep ever,” Coughlin said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Subaru is displaying multiple versions of its 2025 Forester Hybrid during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Other reveals included Toyota with its hybrid 2025 4Runner

Whether it’s a “Tacoma pickup truck, a Tundra pickup truck, or our 4Runner — we have a gas or a hybrid version,” Toyota product specialist John Stemberg said. “But Toyota wants you to know, the best torque, the best mileage, the best horsepower is a hybrid.”

Rivian, which has an EV manufacturing plant in downstate Normal, is making its first auto show appearance.

Communications Director Mikhael Farah acknowledged some consumers are dubious about electrics.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Mike Koval Jr., senior vice president, head of sales operations for the Jeep brand, speaks Thursday during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“The biggest thing for people who are skeptical is to come down to one of our spaces and drive one,” he said, noting Rivian has ranges of more than 400 miles.

Looking ahead at 2025, is car buying finally out of the COVID-19 slump?

“Vehicles sales have been growing year by year. There’s over 15 million going to be sold this year,” said Hillebrand, deputy associate laboratory director at Argonne’s Advanced Energy Technologies directorate.

“But what’s also been growing is the cost of the cars. The average cost for a car in the United States is $50,000 … it used to be $27,000.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 3LZ convertible is displayed Thursday during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Greg Webb, a partner at Packey Webb Ford in Downers Grove, concurred that “the price of cars … we all know are high. But I think we’re going to see and will continue to see a lot of rebates. All the manufacturers are basically battling each other (with rebates). And that’s going to help sell cars.”

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China and ongoing tariff negotiations with Canada and Mexico have made automakers wary of potential disruptions.

Asked about the issue, “we're all paying very close attention like everybody else,” Jeep Senior Vice President Mike Koval Jr. said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Many of the manufacture displays at the Chicago Auto Show feature an outdoors theme, including one for the Chevy Equinox.

“We are working with the (Trump) administration. We're thankful for the delays certainly with Canada and Mexico. Obviously with China, it went into full effect. We have all kinds of contingency plans in place.”

Also in play is whether the White House will end tax rebates on EVs.

“We’re obviously monitoring the situation,” Rivian’s Farah said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The all-electric Chrysler Halcyon Concept is on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

So what are the insiders’ must-see cars?

Hillebrand wants to check out Toyota’s new Rally Legacy GR and its Land Cruiser ROX. Both are concept cars but unlike typical ones, “these are actually drivable cars.”

For Webb, it’s the Mustang GTD and Corvette E-Ray, a hybrid.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A Jeep Rubicon descends an obstacle Thursday during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. Jeep and other Stellantis brands are back at the auto show after a 2024 hiatus.

“It’s a neat idea to put an electric motor in a Corvette. It’s a little anti-establishment but I think it’s interesting and I’m sure the car will be really fast,” Webb said.