‘Our taste is absolutely different’: New Libertyville coffee shop aims to be unique

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Queen Yemeni Coffee is now open in downtown Libertyville.

The newest coffee shop in Libertyville offers hard to describe but distinct, bold flavors infused with cardamom and other spices.

Some customers of Queen Yemeni Coffee say the unique taste is unlike anything they have had before, says Abdul Monasar, partner/manager of the new shop in a prime downtown location at 606 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Our taste is absolutely different,” said Monasar. “This is specialty coffee. Premium coffee.”

After several months of construction to convert the former Oh Olive! location, Queen Yemeni had a soft opening Jan. 25. A grand opening is planned for Valentine's Day.

The space became available after Oh Olive! — one of the longer running businesses in the commercial area — expanded and moved a few blocks south.

“Libertyville people, they love coffee,” Monasar said of why the village was selected as Queen Yemeni’s first location. “They want to try something new. They give you a chance.”

Lattes are among the offerings at Queen Yemeni Coffee in Libertyville. Courtesy of Queen Yemeni Coffee

Libertyville resident Jo Parrish, a self-described coffee and tea drinker who lives near downtown, became a fan after trying different desserts and drinks, including the sweet, aromatic Adeni Chai.

“I was pleasantly surprised with its rich taste of cardamoms and unique blend of spices,” she said. “It reminded me of my childhood days where my mom made the best tea ever.”

Parrish said coffee Mufawaar has a richness she hasn’t experienced but has become hooked on Yemeni tea and starts her morning at her new favorite coffee shop.

There are three other retail coffee roaster-style shops/cafés in or near the downtown area as well as several traditional coffee shops in town.

“We are pleased to have so many unique choices for coffee, as each shop offers something different that will appeal to a variety of customers,” said Jennifer Johnson, executive director or MainStreet Libertyville, the nonprofit organization that works to preserve the character and promote the downtown area.

Queen Yemeni coffees, lattes and teas are crafted to deliver a memorable experience, according to its website.

“We are trying to bring that type of culture,” Monasar said.

Coffee houses are an intrinsic part of Yemeni culture and deeply ingrained as centers of social interaction.

Inside the Libertyville shop, an informational panel explains that Yemen and coffee have a long history together and references the Queen of Sheba, a figure mentioned in Jewish and Islamic traditions. Ancient Sheba included parts of Yemen and Ethiopia, where coffee is believed to have originated centuries ago.

According to the panel, coffee was used as an aid to concentration during prayers by Sufi monasteries in Yemen during the 15th century.

Monasar said the queen “used to drink her coffee in a special way, with a mix of ginger, cinnamon and cardamom.”

Johnson said it’s fun to try them all and the organization appreciates “third spaces” like coffee shops that encourage people to gather and spend time downtown.

These third spaces apart from home or work allow for community interaction, help build community and are vital to downtowns, she added.