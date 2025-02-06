B’s Sweet Bites in Des Plaines to close permanently

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bianca Joseph is closing her B's Sweet Bites restaurant and bakery in Des Plaines on Feb. 14.

A Des Plaines restaurant and bakery is closing permanently after more than 11 years.

B’s Sweet Bites, 1641 Oakton Place, will serve its last meals and sweet treats Feb. 14.

Owner Bianca Joseph announced the pending closure on Facebook this week. Sales haven’t been strong enough to keep the business going, she said in a subsequent telephone interview.

Joseph said she’s treasured her time at B’s Sweet Bites and the people who became regulars at the restaurant.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A customer picks up some sweets at B's Sweet Bites in Des Plaines. The restaurant and bakery will close Feb. 14.

“We will definitely miss them,” she said. “We appreciate everything they’ve done for us.”

Joseph, who is pregnant and due in March, said she doesn’t have plans to open another restaurant but will make her baked goods available in some format after her child is born.

“I’ll still be around,” she said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com B's Sweet Bites in Des Plaines is closing after 11 years. Owner Bianca Joseph said she hopes to offer her creations in another format soon.

Meanwhile, Joseph encouraged B’s Sweet Bites customers to place final bakery orders in advance.

“We will be baking our buns off for the last 2 weeks with all your favorites that you can stock up in your freezer,” she wrote on Facebook.