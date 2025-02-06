advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Students unharmed after SUV, school bus collide in Gurnee

Posted February 06, 2025 5:55 pm
Daily Herald report

Nearly two dozen schoolchildren escaped injury Thursday afternoon when an SUV collided with their school bus in Gurnee, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m. when the driver of a Lexus SUV mistakenly believed that Vineyard Drive was a two-lane road and began driving north in the southbound lane, according to Gurnee police.

As the school bus attempted to make a left turn onto Mendocino Drive, the Lexus hit its front corner, causing the Lexus to flip and roll over.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV, a 34-year-old Forest Park woman, was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require further medical attention, police said.

The 22 students and driver aboard the school bus were unharmed, but the bus sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Lexus was cited for improper lane usage, which was determined to be the cause of the collision, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Gurnee News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company