Students unharmed after SUV, school bus collide in Gurnee

Nearly two dozen schoolchildren escaped injury Thursday afternoon when an SUV collided with their school bus in Gurnee, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m. when the driver of a Lexus SUV mistakenly believed that Vineyard Drive was a two-lane road and began driving north in the southbound lane, according to Gurnee police.

As the school bus attempted to make a left turn onto Mendocino Drive, the Lexus hit its front corner, causing the Lexus to flip and roll over.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV, a 34-year-old Forest Park woman, was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require further medical attention, police said.

The 22 students and driver aboard the school bus were unharmed, but the bus sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Lexus was cited for improper lane usage, which was determined to be the cause of the collision, police said.