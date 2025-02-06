Antioch closes preschool citing licensing concerns

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Camp Crayon, the Antioch parks department's preschool program, has been closed by the village because of concerns about state licensing and exemptions.

Camp Crayon, the long-running Antioch parks department's preschool program, has been closed by the village due to concerns about state licensing and exemptions.

Operations were suspended Wednesday by Mayor Scott Gartner, with the advice and consent of the village board and staff. The decision followed a “thorough legal review and discussion,” by village and park officials, parents were informed.

Camp Crayon “has been operating without the necessary legal licensing or exemptions,” from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, according to a notice to parents.

The notice said village staff within the past week became aware of concerns.

Parents were informed that state law imposes strict penalties for operating a preschool without proper licensing including “potential fines and misdemeanor charges for those knowingly responsible.” The regulations may be harsh, the village said, but are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

Camp Crayon dates to around 1974. There are no licensing exemptions and a village review showed a child care facility license is required under current interpretations of state regulations, according to Gartner.

Research showed changes in interpretation of DCFS licensing rules occurred sometime between 2015 and 2019. As a result, Camp Crayon at least since that time has been operating in violation of licensing requirements, according to Gartner.

The review showed prior department leadership became aware of licensing requirements in 2022 but did not take action toward compliance, he added.

According to its website, Camp Crayon is a social program for 2, 3, 4 and 5 year olds and often is a child’s first experience away from the home environment.

About 65 children are enrolled at Camp Crayon, which held programming each weekday.

Gartner said the village is working to help families identify alternative options and expects full refunds for all enrolled families to be approved next week.

At the same time, the village is evaluating the feasibility of obtaining a child care facility license to determine if Camp Crayon can reopen in compliance with state regulations, according to Gartner.

However, initial findings suggest there may be “significant challenges,” he added.

According to the notice, the decision does not impact the “Time for Me Too” program on Fridays, which requires parents to be present. Teachers will reach out soon, parents were informed.

Participants are given an opportunity to develop emotional, social, physical and intellectual skills through a variety of creative and fun learning activities, according to the program description.

The decision comes in advance of a previously scheduled town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Antioch Public Library, 757 N. Main St. to discuss a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the Lindenhurst Park District.