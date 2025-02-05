advertisement
News

Freezing rain this evening could create hazardous travel conditions

Posted February 05, 2025 10:19 am
Daily Herald report

Travel could be dangerous tonight and early Thursday morning as freezing rain arrives in the suburbs this evening and is expected to leave behind ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, forecasters say.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, according to a National Weather Service message issued this morning.

Most of the icing is expected to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight, with road impacts potentially continuing through the Thursday morning commute, forecasters say.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution, while residents of the area should prepare for possible power outages, according to the weather service message.

After the freezing rain clears, temperatures are expected to rise overnight and Thursday will be dry, blustery, and mild. That will be followed by colder conditions Thursday night and a dry and seasonable temperatures Friday, the weather service reported.

Another round of wintry weather is expected Saturday, with a mix of snow and rain in the forecast during the day and low temperatures in the teens and single digits Saturday night.

