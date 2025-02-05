Lazy Dog restaurant set to open in Buffalo Grove in March

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Lazy Dog plans to open in March at the corner of Lake-Cook Road and McHenry Road.

Buffalo Grove has been waiting for a replacement for International House of Pancakes since the breakfast mainstay at Lake-Cook Road was torn down about five years ago.

The wait won’t be long. Lazy Dog is being spiffed up for an early March opening.

Lazy Dog may not serve pigs in a blanket — the staple of the old IHOP — but it will dish out made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients.

It also will be canine friendly, with dogs allowed on the patio.

The restaurant at 51 McHenry Road will be the brand’s fifth location in the Chicago metropolitan area, joining existing restaurants in Northbrook, Oak Brook, Vernon Hills and Naperville.

A national chain, Lazy Dog is spread across the map in such states as California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas.

It will contribute to the growth of the village’s budding Lake-Cook corridor. The corridor is bursting into life with The Clove mixed-use development across the street on McHenry Road and Wild Fork across the street on Lake-Cook Road.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith expects the restaurant to fill a demand within the village.

“People are clamoring for a sit-down, semi-casual type place,” he said. “I think it will do fantastic.”

With a flurry of activity that belies its name, the restaurant has been building its staff in readiness for the opening. It has been accepting applications for servers, cooks, bartenders, bussers, hosts, and more.

“We are thrilled to soon be serving guests for the first time in Buffalo Grove,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “With new job positions available, we are looking forward to building a team of exceptionally friendly and talented people that will expand our Lazy Dog family.”

Simms spent time with his family growing up in the Rocky Mountains, and the restaurant, along with its decor, is inspired by the area immortalized in song by John Denver.

The food is designed for a variety of occasions, whether a quick weeknight dinner or a get-together with friends for a night out.

The restaurant offers a homely feel with handcrafted TV dinners made in-house.

Customers can take advantage of the “Campfire Club,” a loyalty program with monthly benefits and perks for guests.

The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers.

For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @ Lazy DogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.