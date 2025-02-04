United Airlines anticipates more O’Hare gates, flights after departure surge

United Airlines is expecting to land more gates at O’Hare International Airport this fall, a bonus resulting from a boom in departures.

“Last year, United operated 52% of total ORD departures but only had 48% of gates,” Vice President of United O’Hare hub Omar Idris told employees Tuesday in an email. “Since we have been growing at O’Hare, United expects to gain six gates.”

A United Airlines jet waits at O’Hare International Airport. United expects to gain six more gates this fall, pending approval. Source: Bloomberg

If approved by the Chicago Department of Aviation, that would bring United’s gate total from 88 to 94.

The gates would be reassigned from ones being used by other airlines and likely would be in Terminals 1 or 2, United officials explained.

“We expect to get these mainline gates by Oct. 1, and will fully utilize them to grow even more, including by adding at least two new long-haul international destinations,” Idris said.

The expanded footprint allows United to compete more effectively with hubs like Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth, he noted.

The airline also anticipates adding flights this summer. In July, for example, approximately 585 peak day flights are planned compared to 510 in July 2024.

United’s ability to secure extra gates, pending approval, dates back to a 2018 agreement with United and American Airlines that allowed for O’Hare terminal redevelopment.

The pact lets the city reallocate gates based on historical activity at the airfield and “ensures that gate resources are used efficiently, fostering competition at O'Hare” that benefits consumers, CDA Communications Director Kevin Bargnes said.

Over the next few months, the CDA will assess each airlines’ market share at O’Hare over 2024 based on departing flights.

The agency will make an initial determination on gate numbers and locations by April 1. A final redetermination will follow with revised gate assignments going into effect in October, the city said.

Idris noted the carrier’s investment in large narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321neo and Boeing MAX9 means “we’re flying more seats from Chicago than we have in the past 20 years and hired nearly 2,000 employees in Illinois last year.”