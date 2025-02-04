advertisement
News

‘Unacceptable’: Buffalo Grove leader addresses Stevenson High controversy

Posted February 04, 2025 12:07 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith on Monday criticized Stevenson High School over a pro-Palestinian display allowed during its World’s Fair last month.

Addressing the controversy during Monday’s village board meeting, Smith said the display “at best” showed a lack of education and oversight.

“At worst, they represent blatant antisemitism. Either scenario is unacceptable,” he added.

The student display featured a poster board identifying “Palestine located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River,” and an image depicting colors of a watermelon — which has been used in protests and artwork as its colors match the Palestinian flag — overlaying the borders of Israel.

Stevenson High School District 125 officials said the student group later was required to cover up and remove “false and inaccurate information.” In the wake of complaints from parents and the Chicago Jewish Alliance, officials said they will institute policy changes to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith criticized Stevenson High School on Monday over a Palestine display that was part of the school’s World's Fair event. Courtesy of the Chicago Jewish Alliance

In his remarks Monday, Smith said it was his responsibility to address the situation at Stevenson.

“Although the school is not located within Buffalo Grove’s borders, many of our residents contribute taxes to the district and have children who attend Stevenson,” he said.

Smith said he received thousands of emails from Buffalo Grove residents, as well as others, expressing concern about the display.

“Buffalo Grove prides itself on being a community where safety is paramount,” he said. “This extends to the schools our children attend. Ensuring that our children feel secure and free from hate or discrimination is a top priority.”

∙ Daily Herald staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.

Article Categories
Adlai E. Stevenson High School Buffalo Grove Communities Education High Schools Lincolnshire News School Districts Stevenson High School District 125
