News

Police looking for suspect in multiple suburban home burglaries

Posted February 04, 2025 12:31 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple home burglaries in the Northwest suburbs.

Palatine police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. Images of the suspect were released Tuesday, along with a forensic sketch created based on surveillance videos and images.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.

Palatine police say this man is being sought in several Northwest suburban home burglaries. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department
Palatine police say this man is being sought in several Northwest suburban home burglaries. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department
