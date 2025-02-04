Police looking for suspect in multiple suburban home burglaries

Palatine police released this sketch Tuesday of a suspect being sought in several home burglaries in the Northwest suburbs. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple home burglaries in the Northwest suburbs.

Palatine police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. Images of the suspect were released Tuesday, along with a forensic sketch created based on surveillance videos and images.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.

Palatine police say this man is being sought in several Northwest suburban home burglaries. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department

