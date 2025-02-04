Police looking for suspect in multiple suburban home burglaries
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple home burglaries in the Northwest suburbs.
Palatine police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. Images of the suspect were released Tuesday, along with a forensic sketch created based on surveillance videos and images.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.