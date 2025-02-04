District 301 approves separation agreement with superintendent

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Central Unit School District 301 school board approved a separation agreement with superintendent Esther Mongan Monday.

Central Unit School District 301 in Burlington will have new leadership after the school board approved a settlement agreement Monday night with Superintendent Esther Mongan.

“The Board of Education and Dr. Mongan have mutually agreed to a leadership transition, and Dr. Mongan will no longer serve as Superintendent, effective Feb. 3, 2025,” the District 301 Board of Education said in a statement emailed to families and staff. “The Board of Education is striving for transparency, collaboration, and shared decision-making. Our vision focuses on a team-oriented approach — one that values the voices of teachers, administrators, building leadership, the superintendent, the Board of Education, and the broader community.”

Mongan, who has served as superintendent since July 2023, was at the center of numerous controversies during her tenure and was the subject of a change.org petition calling for her ouster.

The petition, which garnered 658 supporters, cited “a culture of retaliation and fear” as well as the declining performance of students, poor teacher retention, a lack of transparency, taxpayer dollars being spent without voter approval and more.

Mongan and the district were involved in a civil rights controversy in the fall of 2024 when the district refused to allow a Central High School student to use his accessible parking placard at the school without a school-issued parking pass.

The board approved the separation agreement by a 4-3 margin during a special meeting on Monday.

Board member Junaid Afeef, who said he supported the change in leadership, was one of three members to vote no.

“I agree with the outcome. I cannot, however, vote for this agreement as drafted,” he said. “I realize I’m in the minority on this, but I must vote in a way that reflects my views.”

The other “no” votes were cast by Dornetria Hemphill and Morgan Pappas.

Matt Haug has been named the temporary interim superintendent. Haug has previously served as principal at Central High School and Prairie Knolls Middle School. He’s currently the district’s executive director of human resources.

The board’s statement said they’ll work with the Illinois Association of School Boards to secure a long-term interim superintendent in the coming month.

Four of the seven seats on the board are up for election in April.