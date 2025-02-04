Crews battle blaze at apartments near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53

Crews are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment building near Arlington Heights.

Crew responded to the 2300 block of West Nichols Road in unincorporated Cook County, near Lake-Cook Road. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the multi-unit building.

At least half a dozen fire and EMS response vehicles were visible at the scene.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the fire or the cause. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or deaths, nor how many people are affected.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago and the Daily Herald for updates.