7 Brew to open drive-through coffee stand near Rand and Dundee in Palatine

A rendering of the 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee proposed to open on Rand Road near Dundee Road in Palatine. Courtesy of Palatine

A national chain of coffee stands is building a new one in Palatine.

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee will open at 1572 N. Rand Road, near the busy corner of Rand and Dundee Road.

The first stand opened in Rogers, Arkansas. It is now a national chain with 326 locations including Naperville.

The village council approved the proposal on Monday. The planning and zoning commission recommended a special use at its Jan. 14 meeting.

Chris George, speaking on behalf of Who Brew LLC, told the commission the goal is to construct a 510-square-foot building and a 238-square-foot cooler and dry storage building.

7 Brew will operate as a double drive-through with no indoor service. Customers will not order through a speaker.

“Our team members are outside with iPads taking orders directly at customers’ car windows,” George said, adding customers can also walk up to a window.

It’s a beverage-only concept that includes more than 20,000 customized drink options, including espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy drinks, smoothies and shakes.

The menu boasts seven originals, including a white chocolate mocha, a German Chocolate with coconut and caramel mocha and a Smooth 7 with Irish cream and white chocolate breve.

The 0.91-acre site near Rand and Dundee roads has been occupied by La Presa restaurant. The plan calls for the demolition of the existing building. The petitioner also plans to take down a billboard that existed when Palatine annexed the property in 1996, as well as install an 8-foot fence on the western property line to provide a buffer from neighbors.

“It's nice to see this one removed, because I do get comments about those being unsightly throughout town,” Councilman Tim Millar, District 1 said Monday.