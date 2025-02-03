Man dies after crashing car into light pole in Aurora

A 32-year-old man died after crashing his car into a light pole on Route 59 in Aurora early Sunday morning.

An Aurora Police Department press release said the man was driving a 2018 Jaguar XE southbound on Route 59 at about 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 when he lost control just south of Meridian Parkway. The Jaguar veered off the road, striking the light pole on the west side of Route 59.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries about an hour later.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.