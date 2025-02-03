Hoffman Estates woman dies days after crash that followed medical emergency

A Hoffman Estates woman died in the hospital a day and a half after a medical emergency caused her to drive her vehicle off the road onto a frozen marsh just north of St. Alexius Medical Center last week.

An autopsy is scheduled today for 62-year-old Susanna Miller, who was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Alexius.

Just after 4 p.m. Jan. 27, Miller was driving south on Barrington Road past the intersection of West Higgins Road when she had the medical emergency. Her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and off the east side of the road and onto the marsh, according to the preliminary police investigation.

Hoffman Estates Police Sgt. Dan Donohue said it did not appear Miller’s vehicle had struck any others. Her transport to the hospital next door was due to the medical condition she was experiencing.

Traffic on Barrington Road between Higgins and Golf roads was affected for a couple hours afterward due to the initial investigation.