‘Delayed far too long’: Volo Bog State Natural Area among state sites targeted for improvements

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2020 The Volo Bog State Natural Area off Brandenburg Road in Ingleside will receive funding to replace its boardwalk and make other improvements.

After decades on the wish list, long-sought improvements at Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside have been funded and are expected to proceed.

Replacing the existing boardwalk and floating trail has been designated by the Illinois Capital Development Board as part of a $60 million effort to address key deferred maintenance projects at five Illinois Department of Natural Resources facilities and parks.

At Volo Bog, $5.1 million has been designated to completely replace the interpretive boardwalk and floating trail, upgrade existing paths and replace the observation platform with a commanding view of the “eye” of the bog.

The half-mile-long boardwalk takes visitors through a one-of-a-kind ecosystem in Illinois and is home to several threatened and some endangered species.

The original request for funding to replace the boardwalk goes back to the 1990s, said Stacy Iwanicki, longtime natural resources coordinator for the site.

“The old boardwalk is a piecemeal project with layer upon layer having been added over the past 100-plus years,” she said.

“While charming, it does have its issues with its uneven and inconsistent surface, flooding and even coming apart in places during times of high water,” she added.

Volo Bog is a floating mat of sphagnum moss, cattails and sedges surrounding a small lake created thousands of years ago by a melting glacier and ringed by tamarack trees and other state-endangered plants.

In 1973, the 1,500-acre complex off Brandenburg Road west of Route 12 was designated a Registered Natural Landmark by the National Park Service as having exceptional value.

Visitors take photos at the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside. Courtesy of Volo Bog State Natural Area

The number of annual visitors to what is considered a passive recreational and educational Illinois Nature Preserve has held steady in the low 90,000 range, Iwanicki said.

The new boardwalk will be more stable and have a consistent width to accommodate those with limited mobility and not have to be closed during high water.

There are plans to replace the observation platform with a commanding view of the “eye” of the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside. Courtesy of Mary Colwell/Illinois Department of Natural Resources

For thousands of students on field trips each year and those who take guided tours or visit on their own, the new boardwalk “will ensure that this unique wetland classroom will continue to provide inspiration and educational opportunities for generations to come,” Iwanicki said.

Announced Friday by state officials, the five projects are meant to address essential repairs as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

“The people of Illinois deserve to enjoy outdoor experiences that are safe and accessible,” according to IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

The announced projects are among those “that have been delayed for far too long,” she added.

The largest allocation is $33.8 million for two projects at Starved Rock State Park to upgrade trails, replace facilities and build a new wastewater system. Projects also are planned at the Hennepin Canal Parkway and Lake Murphysboro state parks and Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site.

The portion of the interpretive boardwalk that takes visitors to the “eye” of the Volo Bog has been deemed unsafe and is closed. Daily Herald file, 2019