Man charged in fatal shooting of Elgin teen outside Lil Durk concert in Chicago

Tommy Kendall holds a picture of his brother, Jesse, next to Jesse’s 1975 Chevy C10 on Tuesday in Elgin. Jesse was fatally shot on Sunday night when he and his friends were going to the Lil Durk concert at the United Center Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting Elgin teen Jesse Kendall last fall outside United Center as he walked to a Lil Durk concert with his friends.

Deron Wolfe, 19, is expected to appear before a judge on the charges later Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building,

Wolfe, of downstate Rantoul, was identified as one of the attackers who allegedly participated in the Oct. 20, 2024, shooting of Jesse Kendall, 18 and of Elgin, in the 100 block of N. Wolcott Avenue, police said.

