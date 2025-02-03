Man charged in fatal shooting of Elgin teen outside Lil Durk concert in Chicago
A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting Elgin teen Jesse Kendall last fall outside United Center as he walked to a Lil Durk concert with his friends.
Deron Wolfe, 19, is expected to appear before a judge on the charges later Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building,
Wolfe, of downstate Rantoul, was identified as one of the attackers who allegedly participated in the Oct. 20, 2024, shooting of Jesse Kendall, 18 and of Elgin, in the 100 block of N. Wolcott Avenue, police said.
