Start your engines — Jeep is back and hybrids are hot at the Chicago Auto Show

“The Hybrid Strikes Back?” Or, “Return of the Jeep?”

Either would be fitting movie titles for this year’s Chicago Auto Show, which welcomes back Stellantis after a 2024 hiatus.

Stellantis is back at the Chicago Auto Show with Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM, plus its beloved Camp Jeep. Daily Herald File Photo

“All the big players are there,” said Auto Show Chair Kelly Webb Roberts, who’s pumped about hosting Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM.

“And, we’re seeing entries from manufacturers that have never been there before,” Webb Roberts added, such as EV manufacturers Rivian, Sweden’s Polestar and Vietnam-based VinFast.

The reset means Camp Jeep will once again tower over McCormick Place’s South Building, igniting a testosterone-off with Ford’s Bronco Mountain.

“You have this wonderful clanking and clacking in the background of the show, which gives a great dynamic to the whole thing,” Consumer Guide Automotive publisher Tom Appel said.

The event opens to the public Saturday, Feb. 8, at McCormick Place and runs through Feb. 17.

Ford's first Mustang RTR will be at the Chicago Auto Show. The event runs from Saturday through Feb. 17. Courtesy of Ford

What are buyers looking for? One popular product is “just regular, old hybrids,” Appel of Palatine said.

Buyers may have balked initially but now “hybrids aren’t scary at all in the face of electric vehicles, and sales have skyrocketed,” he noted.

Appel is intrigued by the new Honda Civic, Toyota Camry and Mazda CX-50 — all hybrids. However, don’t expect to see the CX-50 at the show as Mazda isn’t exhibiting this year.

Currently, electrics comprise about 8.5% of car sales in the U.S., and Appel surmises there’s still a big learning curve for some consumers.

“It turned out, maybe, the industry was prepared to deliver more EVs than the public was ready to purchase,” he said.

But if you’ve got questions, the Chicago Drives Electric exhibit has an indoor test track featuring 10 brands and experts to advise.

Must-see EVs for Appel include the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, a “retromobile,” and Jeep Wagoneer S. “It’s a sleek, sporty thing about the size of the Grand Cherokee,” he said.

For sheer eye candy, Webb Roberts recommends the Super Cars display with vehicles over $100,000 including the Lotus Emira, Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Urus.

“There’s exotic cars you don’t typically get to see too often in person,” she said.

Looking ahead at 2025, “consumer confidence seems a little bit better,” said Webb Roberts, who oversees two dealerships in the suburbs and three in Indiana.

“Vehicle availability is probably the best it’s been in recent years and incentives have become much more competitive with the manufacturers due to increasing inventory levels,” she explained.

“Affordability is a big concern for everyone, and we’re seeing a lot of manufacturers come out with better products that are in a more affordable price range.”

One good bargain both experts recommended is the Chevrolet Trax, a subcompact crossover starting at $20,400.

The Trax “is surprisingly fun to drive,” Appel said.

The Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday at McCormick Place.

Meanwhile, Chrysler has a sleek, luxury concept — the Halcyon, Ford’s Mustang RTR has zebra-stripe panache and Subaru is debuting two mystery SUVs.

Aside from cars, Overlanding Chicago has a space dedicated to off-roading and outdoor adventures, plus kids will enjoy a revamped Family Zone with additional activities including a power wheels track.

Bottom line, “it’s a good opportunity to browse the manufacturers in a casual environment without any pressure,” Webb Roberts said.

“And it can be a nice outing in the middle of February when it’s bland and cold in the Chicago area. We have over 1 million square-feet of show floor space so there’s a lot of room to walk around.”

Saturday marks the opening of the 117th Chicago Auto Show, which runs through Feb. 17.

A Bronco descends an incline during a demonstration of Ford Mountain at the Chicago Auto Show in 2024.

You should know

The show opens at 10 a.m. every day. It closes at 9 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 10-16; 6 p.m. Feb. 9; and 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children ages 4 through 12 and seniors aged 62 and older. Admission is free for children ages 3 and younger.

Special days include: Feb. 9 is the Toyota Miles Per Hour Run; Feb. 11 is First Responders and Military Appreciation Day; Feb. 12 is Automotive Career Day; Feb. 12-14 feature a food drive with discounts for three cans; and Feb. 14 is Friday Night Flights featuring local craft beer.