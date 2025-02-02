Naperville police seek help locating missing, endangered man

Kevin Jordan

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may be endangered.

Kevin Jordan, 37, was last walking at the corner of Ogden Avenue and North Washington Street in Naperville at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

He’s described as a Black male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and was wearing a tan top and gray pants.

Jordan as a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Naperville Police department at (331) 231-1261 or call 911.