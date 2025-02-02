Elk Grove police investigating robbery of Taco Bell
One person is in custody and another is being questioned following a robbery Saturday at a Taco Bell in Elk Grove Village, police said.
Police would not say at what time Saturday the robbery occurred, but issued a community alert shortly before 4 p.m. asking people to avoid the restaurant in the 1400 block of Busse Road while they investigated the holdup.
Police later said the area was deemed safe after a search by a police dog and patrol officers.
Besides the suspect in custody and the other being questioned, police Saturday were searching for a third suspect in the robbery. The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a dark Chicago Bears knit hat, light gray shirt, dark gray jacket and blue pants with white stripes.
