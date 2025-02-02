Dietz: Can Bedard ever meet lofty expectations?

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during last week’s game in Tampa, Fla. AP

Just how good is Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard?

It's a question I've been mulling over since he entered the NHL last season.

After poring over this season's numbers, the cynic in me says: “Sure, he's a good player. But will he ever ascend to mythical heights?”

It's a fair question when one considers Bedard is tied for 87th in goals with 15, tied for 41st in assists with 30 and tied for 44th in points with 45.

Through Saturday's games, 11 players have 25-plus goals and a dozen have 60-plus points. Those are the numbers true superstars produce. Guys like Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (19 goals, 60 assists), Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (36G, 41A) and Connor McDavid (21G, 46A), Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (24G, 52A) and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele (31G, 30A).

Heck, 35 players already have 20 goals — a list that includes former Hawks Artemi Panarin (21), Alex DeBrincat (21) and Brandon Hagel (22).

Bedard's numbers are nice, but nowhere near the stratospheres of MacKinnon, Draisaitl and McDavid.

But one has to believe those numbers are coming, especially when you watch the silky-smooth moves through traffic, the next-level understanding of where his teammates are on the ice and — of course — the nasty, wicked shot.

“First of all, the ability to play in this league at such a young age (is impressive),” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. “I mean he's still a teenager — and to be almost a point-per-game player?”

Cooper made these comments at the United Center on Jan. 24, four days before Bedard went to South Florida and scored a goal that left many with their mouths agape.

Midway through the second period — with time ticking down on a Hawks power play — Bedard took a pass in the high slot, weaved around a Lightning defender and skated down the right side. His head was up the entire time. Surveying. Searching. Stalking.

With each nanosecond, the angle to the net decreased. Few players would attempt a shot by the time Bedard approached the end boards.

But Bedard saw a sliver of space, so he fired an absolute laser that somehow flew over goalie Jonas Johansson's helmet and into the back of the net.

It was a superstar shot by a player with superstar talent.

“It's special,” coach Anders Sorensen told reporters after the Hawks' 4-1 victory. “You can feel the energy on the bench for sure.”

Two nights later in Carolina, Bedard took a pass from Seth Jones, zipped toward the net and beat goalie Pyotr Kochetkov with a quick wrister through the five-hole.

That play showed Bedard's growth in that he realizes you don't always have to shoot 90 mph into a corner. It was also impressive how Bedard made himself available to Jones along the sideboards.

“He’s always had a very good knack of finding offensive spots and soft areas to get the puck,” Jones told reporters afterward. “And then when he does get it on the rush, he’s great at making plays.”

The Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammate Colton Dach during last week’s game in Raleigh, N.C. AP

Here's what Troy Murray, a former Hawks forward and current WGN 720-AM color commentator, told me: “People have such high expectations, as does he. But it's going to take time. You know, he's in the middle of a rebuild, which isn't easy. Sometimes it can be frustrating, but you've kind of got to trust the process.

“That's where he's trying to figure out what success looks like in the midst of this rebuild.”

Let's also remember MacKinnon averaged only 19 goals and 33 assists during his first four seasons, while Draisaitl averaged 24 goals, 42 assists and Kucherov 33 goals, 39 assists in their first three seasons.

Bedard's numbers are almost exactly the same. With 37 goals in his career, he also has a chance to break Eddie Olczyk's franchise record for most goals (49) as a teenager.

We know the offensive talent is there. His overall game is very reminiscent of Patrick Kane. But Bedard is a center, while Kane has almost exclusively played wing. The big question is, can Bedard grow into a 200-foot player who excels on BOTH ends of the ice?

That's a question — with the help of Murray — we'll dive into next week. And that's a piece you do not want to miss.

John Dietz worked at the Daily Herald from 1998-2024, covering the Blackhawks from 2014-24. You can reach him at jdietz6917@hotmail.com.