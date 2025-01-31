advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

South Elgin man arrested on charges of possessing child sex abuse videos

Posted January 31, 2025 1:49 pm
Rick West
 

A South Elgin man has been charged with multiple felony counts of possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material after authorities found videos depicting children under the age of 13.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office said that between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, Kristofer McMullen, 45, of the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, had digital videos that he should have reasonably known depicted children under 13, and in some cases much younger.

McMullen was charged with eight counts of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony, and eight counts of possessing child pornography, a Class 1 felony.

He’s also facing felony charges of failing to register as a sex offender and giving false information while violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

McMullen was previously convicted on child pornography charges in Kane County in 2007.

The investigation was conducted by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the state’s attorney’s office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

McMullen is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Kane County News South Elgin
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company