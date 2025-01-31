South Elgin man arrested on charges of possessing child sex abuse videos

Kristofer McMullen

A South Elgin man has been charged with multiple felony counts of possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material after authorities found videos depicting children under the age of 13.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office said that between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, Kristofer McMullen, 45, of the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, had digital videos that he should have reasonably known depicted children under 13, and in some cases much younger.

McMullen was charged with eight counts of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony, and eight counts of possessing child pornography, a Class 1 felony.

He’s also facing felony charges of failing to register as a sex offender and giving false information while violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

McMullen was previously convicted on child pornography charges in Kane County in 2007.

The investigation was conducted by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the state’s attorney’s office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

McMullen is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.