Hanover Park man charged with robbing two Lombard 7-Elevens at gunpoint

Syed Osman

A Hanover Park man is accused of robbing two Lombard 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint, demanding cash and vape pods, authorities said.

Syed Osman, 19, of the 5500 block of Court Q, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. On Friday, Osman was ordered to remain in custody until his trial.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from two robberies last year, one on April 25 and the other on Oct. 2.

On the first occasion, authorities said, Osman is alleged to have entered the 7-Eleven at 801 S. Westmore Road, displayed a silver handgun and ordered the clerk to give him cash, cigarettes and vape pods.

Authorities said the October armed robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 246 S. Westmore Road.

The suspect fled the scene on foot following both robberies, officials said.

During the course of their investigation, Lombard detectives identified Osman’s residence in Hanover Park. While surveilling his residence on Thursday, detectives observed him drive away from the home.

Police initiated a traffic stop for speeding, and Osman was taken into custody.

Osman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.