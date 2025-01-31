advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Aurora police ask for help locating man wanted for shooting, killing 82-year-old

Posted January 31, 2025 4:52 pm
Rick West
 

Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for the New Year’s Day shooting and killing of an 82-year-old Aurora man.

Jose Barragan is wanted for the Jan. 1 shooting on the 0-100 block of North Anderson Street that led the Kane County state’s attorney’s office to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder, along with felony charges of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A warrant was issued on Jan. 7.

But despite what an Aurora police press release characterized as “an extensive search,” Barragan remains at large.

Aurora police responded at about 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 1 and found Fidel Macias-Hernandez inside his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Macias-Hernandez was taken to a local hospital but died on Jan. 16.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Macias-Hernandez was walking in his kitchen when a gunman fired multiple rounds into the residence from outside. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Aurora detectives identified Barragan as the suspect.

The investigation remains active, and authorities continue working to locate Barragan. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and fugitives.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company