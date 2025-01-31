Aurora police ask for help locating man wanted for shooting, killing 82-year-old

Jose Barragan

Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for the New Year’s Day shooting and killing of an 82-year-old Aurora man.

Jose Barragan is wanted for the Jan. 1 shooting on the 0-100 block of North Anderson Street that led the Kane County state’s attorney’s office to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder, along with felony charges of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A warrant was issued on Jan. 7.

But despite what an Aurora police press release characterized as “an extensive search,” Barragan remains at large.

Aurora police responded at about 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 1 and found Fidel Macias-Hernandez inside his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Macias-Hernandez was taken to a local hospital but died on Jan. 16.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Macias-Hernandez was walking in his kitchen when a gunman fired multiple rounds into the residence from outside. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Aurora detectives identified Barragan as the suspect.

The investigation remains active, and authorities continue working to locate Barragan. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and fugitives.