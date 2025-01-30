advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Car crashes into Antioch restaurant, causing significant damage

Posted January 30, 2025 11:38 am
Mick Zawislak
 

A restaurant in downtown Antioch sustained significant damage Thursday morning after a car the driver thought was in park crashed into the side of the building.

According to police, a 43-year old Antioch resident pulled her 2006 Volvo into the parking lot at The Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main St., to clear ice from the windshield.

The driver thought the vehicle was in park but it accelerated and crashed into the south side of the building, police said. No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported Wednesday after a car crashed into the south wall of The Rivalry Alehouse in downtown Antioch. Courtesy village of Antioch

Police did not identify the driver but said she was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, having no valid registration and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company