Car crashes into Antioch restaurant, causing significant damage
A restaurant in downtown Antioch sustained significant damage Thursday morning after a car the driver thought was in park crashed into the side of the building.
According to police, a 43-year old Antioch resident pulled her 2006 Volvo into the parking lot at The Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main St., to clear ice from the windshield.
The driver thought the vehicle was in park but it accelerated and crashed into the south side of the building, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police did not identify the driver but said she was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, having no valid registration and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.