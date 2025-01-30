advertisement
Nation and World

Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead

Posted January 30, 2025 5:53 am
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, TARA COPP and ERIC TUCKER

ARLINGTON, Va. — At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said Thursday.

The search was ongoing for other casualties, but officials did not believe there were any other survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

“We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” said John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation’s capital.” We don’t believe there are any survivors.”

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found.

“This morning we all share a profound sense of grief,” Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Business Content Providers Nation and World News Transportation
