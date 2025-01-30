‘Losing this funding will cause deaths’: Suburban officials blast Trump’s federal funding freeze

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2021 Laura Fry, executive director of Arlington Heights-based Live4Lali, said a federal funding freeze would be a blow to the organization’s efforts to prevent drug overdoses. “Losing this funding will cause deaths,” she said.

Some suburban gun violence prevention efforts, counseling programs for sexual abuse victims and road improvement projects would be crippled if President Donald Trump’s controversial order to freeze spending on federal grants and loans stands, advocates for those causes said Thursday.

So would outreach services for victims of domestic violence, home repair projects benefiting low-income suburbanites, efforts to reduce the spread of HIV and many more government-supported programs.

“Losing this funding will cause deaths,” said Laura Fry, Executive Director of Live4Lali, an Arlington Heights-based nonprofit group fighting substance abuse.

Fry joined representatives from other suburban social service agencies at an online news conference Thursday morning to discuss the potential impacts of Trump’s $3 trillion funding freeze, the fate of which is unclear. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart also participated in the discussion, which was hosted by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park.

Trump’s Office of Management and Budget on Monday issued a memo freezing spending on federal loans and grants, triggering confusion, legal challenges and a temporary stay from a federal judge. The budget office rescinded the memo Wednesday, but that night White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s orders concerning funding reviews “remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented by all agencies and departments.”

The result, Schneider said, was “widespread chaos.”

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, lower right, and Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, bottom, were among the people who gathered over Zoom on Thursday to discuss the likely impacts of President Donald Trump's freeze on federal grant spending on suburban programs. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

Though the order has been rescinded, nonprofit groups and governmental agencies that rely on such funding are sounding alarms about the damage such cuts would have on their public programs.

Fry estimated 65% of Live4Lali’s budget is funded by government grants. If it loses federal support, Live4Lali would have to shut down its activities in Cook County, which would affect thousands of people, Fry said.

Marlene Copeland, executive director of a Chicago-based organization called SHALVA that provides counseling and other services to victims of domestic abuse, said a grant from the U.S. Justice Department funds the group’s outreach services, including the salaries of two staffers.

“All of this is at risk if federal funding is frozen,” Copeland said.

A federal funding freeze also would affect Lake County vaccination and job training programs, the purchase of equipment for first responders and efforts to help people who are homeless, Hart said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2017 The long-proposed realignment of Cedar Lake Road in the Round Lake area would be at risk if the federal government halts funding on a nearly $19 million grant that was awarded to Lake County last year, officials say.

The much-heralded realignment of Cedar Lake Road in the Round Lake area, which is expected to improve safety and boost the local economy, also would be at risk, Hart said. Lake County was awarded a nearly $19 million federal grant last year to help pay for the roughly $57 million project.

Losing that money “would be absolutely devastating,” she said.

Lake County officials like saving money for taxpayers, Hart said. But she doesn’t believe that to be the motivation for Trump’s order.

“It feels like an effort to create chaos and instill fear,” Hart said.

Lake County leaders are scrutinizing all departments now to determine how federal dollars are used and whose jobs could be cut if the freeze progresses.

“When that money stops, that job ends,” Hart said.

Fry said she’s looking into borrowing money to avoid laying off Live4Lali workers.

Schneider believes some suburban nonprofits will be forced to shut down if the freeze is implemented.

