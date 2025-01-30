Palatine police said they found loaded guns, fentanyl on Algonquin man

Christopher L. Larson

Palatine police said they found weapons and drugs, including fentanyl, in the possession of a 31-year-old Algonquin man during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Christopher L. Larson, of the 0-10 block of Camberwell Court, is being held in the Cook County jail following a Thursday hearing in Rolling Meadows.

He is charged with armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted the stop after observing a traffic violation shortly before midnight in the area of Route 53 and East Dundee Road, police said.

Police recovered two loaded handguns, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Larson was ordered held until his Feb. 10 hearing in Rolling Meadows.