Man killed in South Elgin Monday after SUV crashes into traffic signal pole

A man was killed Monday afternoon when the SUV he was driving hit a traffic signal pole in South Elgin, authorities said.

South Elgin police said the man, who was driving a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe at a high speed, was headed west on Stearns Road around 5:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons he hit the signal pole at the intersection with South McLean Boulevard.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was the only vehicle occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Elgin Police Department; the Kane County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 741-2151.