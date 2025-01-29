Evolving plan for prime downtown Libertyville property includes 91-unit apartment building

A 91-unit apartment building is being proposed for the northeast corner of Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue near Libertyville’s downtown Metra station. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

A recommendation regarding plans for a proposed 91-unit apartment building near Libertyville’s downtown Metra station has been delayed to allow developers to address parking and other issues.

The village’s advisory plan commission Monday heard a presentation and comments before continuing a public hearing on the proposed redevelopment of the L-shaped Suydam property, 725-747 N. Milwaukee Ave. and 126-140 Lake St.

The session was held at Libertyville Civic Center to accommodate a larger audience but will return March 31 to the usual venue at village hall to allow the developer time to revise and update materials.

Libertyville Land LLC is proposing the four-story apartment building on 2.4 acres at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue and related improvements.

Village staff recommended the continuance.

“We had a lot of items we wanted them to address,” said David Smith, senior planner. “One of the things that contributed to the recommendation to continue was their lack of information on parking impact. We’re looking for them to justify their parking ratio.”

Libertyville Land is seeking a special use permit for a planned development, a distinct zoning category. That method allows otherwise applicable requirements to be relaxed for significant projects in areas where rigid regulations would be inappropriate, according to the village.

Fewer than the required number of parking spaces; greater density than allowed for the land area; higher than allowed building; living units on the first floor in a commercial district; amount of common open space; and, downward slope of the Lake Street access ramp to the parking garage are among the code variations being sought.

The project involves separate actions on preliminary and final plans.

“The plan will evolve,” Smith said.

A later phase of the project will include plans for property including Birdy’s restaurant and other businesses in a long building running perpendicular to Milwaukee Avenue and another north-south building that houses offices, including a dental practice.

The parcel is considered critical to the village's transit-oriented development strategy and should be maintained for future commercial construction.

In late 2021, the children of the late John Suydam packaged business and rental spaces that comprise Liberty Plaza, which with frontage on Milwaukee Avenue, Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue has been described as a rare opportunity for redevelopment.

Approvals are being sought to build a 91-unit apartment building on a portion of the L-shaped Suydam property at Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue near the Metra station in downtown Libertyville. Courtesy of village of Libertyville