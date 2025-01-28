State Rep. McLaughlin lobbies for McConchie’s Senate seat

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin said Tuesday he is interested in filling the Illinois Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dan McConchie.

McConchie announced he will resign from his seat representing the 26th Senate District effective Sunday. The Hawthorn Woods Republican, who has used a wheelchair since a 2007 motorcycle crash, intends to lead a new nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.

McLaughlin, a Republican from Barrington Hills, was first elected to the 52nd House District seat in 2020. In a written statement Tuesday, he said he stands the best chance of keeping McConchie’s seat in Republican hands.

“As a three-time elected state representative and twice-elected village president of Barrington Hills, I’ve consistently demonstrated my ability to win against well-funded opponents and deliver results for my constituents,” said McLaughlin, who retained his seat by a 47-vote margin over Democratic challenger Maria Peterson in November.

“In my last election, I faced a $3.8 million opposition effort and still won decisively — outperforming President Trump by over 5% in the 52nd District, while spending only $170,000,” he added. “This demonstrates my ability to stick to the real issues that matter to my constituents and allows me to effectively represent a purple district.”