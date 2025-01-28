Palatine police arrest man on sex abuse charges dating back to 2016

Alan I. Diaz-Suarez

A 37-year-old Wheeling man is being held at the Cook County jail on sexual assault charges for offenses dating back nearly a decade.

A judge Tuesday in Rolling Meadows ordered Alan I. Diaz-Suarez, of the 300 block of North Inland Avenue, detained on two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Palatine police arrested Diaz-Suarez on the charges Thursday after an investigation that began earlier this month when one of the two accusers came forward.

That accuser reported the abuse occurred in Palatine in 2018.

A second accuser, a relative of the first, came forward in 2016, also in Palatine.

Diaz-Suarez is scheduled to appear again in a Rolling Meadows courtroom on Feb. 21.