Elgin man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child
An Elgin man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.
Jose F. Molina-Acevedo, 45, agreed to a 12-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.
Officials say that Molina-Acevedo abused the victim, who was under the age of 13, by touching them under their clothing over two years between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 27, 2023.
Molina-Acevedo must serve at least 85% of the sentence and a term of mandatory supervised release of 3 years to life, as determined by the Prisoner Review Board.
In addition to the prison term, Molina-Acevedo must register for life as a sexual offender.
