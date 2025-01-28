Elgin man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

Jose F. Molina-Acevedo

An Elgin man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Jose F. Molina-Acevedo, 45, agreed to a 12-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Officials say that Molina-Acevedo abused the victim, who was under the age of 13, by touching them under their clothing over two years between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 27, 2023.

Molina-Acevedo must serve at least 85% of the sentence and a term of mandatory supervised release of 3 years to life, as determined by the Prisoner Review Board.

In addition to the prison term, Molina-Acevedo must register for life as a sexual offender.