advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Elgin man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

Posted January 28, 2025 10:27 am
Rick West
 

An Elgin man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Jose F. Molina-Acevedo, 45, agreed to a 12-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Officials say that Molina-Acevedo abused the victim, who was under the age of 13, by touching them under their clothing over two years between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 27, 2023.

Molina-Acevedo must serve at least 85% of the sentence and a term of mandatory supervised release of 3 years to life, as determined by the Prisoner Review Board.

In addition to the prison term, Molina-Acevedo must register for life as a sexual offender.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company