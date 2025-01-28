Aurora ushers in Lunar New Year with dragon dances, Chinese consul general visit

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Dancers perform marking the Year of the Snake on Chinese Lunar New Year’s eve Tuesday at a community celebration in Aurora.

Aurora welcomed the Year of the Snake with colorful festivities on Chinese Lunar New Year’s eve Tuesday during a ceremony including traditional dragon and lion dances.

Mayor Richard Irvin and the 12th Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong spoke during the community celebration at North Island Center.

Irvin read a mayoral proclamation for Lunar New Year and recognized outstanding Asian American residents and businesses in Aurora, including Pacifica Square, the area’s largest Asian-theme shopping center at 4302 E. New York St.

Baodong spoke of improving relations between China and the U.S. and inspiring youth to visit his country.

Both leaders took turns holding a live snake as they were surrounded by people taking photos.

Performances by Dongfang Chinese Performing Arts, Sophia Luo, Lucas and Dennis Dong, and Wuzhilin Art Group dancers rounded out the ceremony.

Following the main event, officials held an opening ceremony of the new Sushi Plus Rotary Sushi Bar at Pacifica Square.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Traditional dragon and lion dances, symbolizing luck, prosperity, and a fresh start, were among the performances ushering in the Year of the Snake on Chinese Lunar New Year’s eve Tuesday at a community celebration in Aurora.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The 12th Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin hold a snake to mark the beginning of the Year of the Snake on Chinese Lunar New Year’s eve Tuesday at a community celebration in Aurora.