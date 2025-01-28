‘A cool, unique concept’: Galaxy Hot Pot opening soon in downtown Des Plaines

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill is expected to open next week at 1417 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines.

An Asian-style restaurant offering an unusual dining concept could open as soon as next week in downtown Des Plaines, city officials say.

Final staffing decisions and preparations are being made at Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill, 1417 Ellinwood St. The city council granted the restaurant a liquor license last week.

The restaurant is on the ground floor of the Welkin Apartments building, which is on Ellinwood at Graceland Avenue. It’s the first commercial tenant in the six-story structure, which began taking residential tenants in 2022.

Originating in China, hot pot dining is as much a shared experience as a meal. It requires people to dip raw meats, vegetables and other ingredients into a communal pot of boiling broth at the table. Japan, Korea, Cambodia and other Asian nations have their own versions of hot pot meals.

Hot pot restaurants aren’t as common in the U.S. as traditional Chinese eateries, but their popularity is growing. They can be found in Schaumburg, Roselle, Naperville and other suburbs.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski believes Galaxy will be the first hot pot restaurant in the city.

“It’s a cool, unique concept,” he said. “I think it’s gonna go great.”

A company called Hot Pot 757 CH is behind Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill. It also operates the Hot Pot 757 restaurant chain in Virginia.

A representative couldn’t be reached for comment.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill is expected to open next week at 1417 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines. It’s on the ground floor of the Welkin Apartments building.

Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill occupies about 9,000 square feet of space in the Welkin building. An additional 2,900 square feet of ground-floor commercial space remains unoccupied, a city spokesperson said.

Des Plaines has invested quite a bit of money in the restaurant.

In 2023, the city council approved a $350,000 financial incentive package for the restaurant through the city’s business assistance program. The restaurant received a $100,000 grant for construction costs, and it will be reimbursed up to $250,000 in sales tax revenue over five years.

City officials have used the assistance program to lure several other restaurants to town in recent years, including Foxtail on the Lake, Charcoal Delights and Que Bola Cuban Café.

Galaxy Hot Pot & Grill will be open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., documents indicate.

Its Facebook page is at tinyurl.com/bdxxd3fj.