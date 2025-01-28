Hanover Park man charged with drunken driving after Bartlett hit-and-run crash

A 67-year-old Hanover Park man is facing drunken driving charges after a weekend hit-and-run crash in Bartlett.

Bartlett police said Howard Proberts was behind the wheel of a 2014 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Betty Court and Oneida Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers eventually located Proberts about two miles away still driving his vehicle on the 1900 block Sycamore Avenue in Hanover Park. All the air bags in the vehicle had been deployed, police said.

In addition to the DUI charge, Proberts is also charged with reckless driving and failure to notify after a property damage crash. He was ticketed for improper lane use and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was granted pretrial release at a court hearing Monday and ordered to return for a Feb. 24 court date at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.