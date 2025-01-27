advertisement
News

The Clove sees its first residents; developer buys outlots

Posted January 27, 2025 5:25 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

The puzzle pieces are gradually coming together for Buffalo Grove’s The Clove, the redevelopment of the former Town Center into a new mixed-use development.

Buffalo Grove Community Development Director Nicole Woods said the first residents of the new apartments moved in Monday.

The village also announced this month the project’s developer, Kensington Development Partners, has closed on the two vacant outlots formerly occupied by Burger King and Boston Market.

“This is huge,” Woods said, “because the whole point of this will then be to incorporate it into the larger redevelopment vision of The Clove.”

Other developments in the works include adding a combo of Cinnabon, Jamba and Auntie Anne’s in one of the outlots already within the development.

A tenant for the first floor of the residential building, Lulu’s Ice Cream Social, is waiting for a village permit, Woods said.

Already up and running are Chick-fil-A, Guzman y Gomez and Panda Express.

Woods added a separate property adjacent to The Clove, Bowlero, has updated its facade.

