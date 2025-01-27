Friends of Barrington teen killed by train honor memory, hold village’s feet to fire

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Friends of Marin Lacson hold a vigil at the gazebo near the Hough Street railroad crossing where the 17-year-old was killed on Jan. 25, 2024.

Friends of 17-year-old Marin Lacson gathered at a gazebo Monday evening near the downtown Barrington railroad crossing where she was fatally struck by a Metra train on Jan. 25, 2024.

Approximately 50 people holding signs and candles celebrated her short life and mourned the anniversary of her passing. But several in the gathering took action, walking to nearby village hall to urge the village board and officials to move quicker to get pedestrian gates installed at the Hough Street crossing.

Several students spoke during the public comment period, as did Roma Khan, who organized the Barrington Student Safety Organization in the wake of the tragedy. However, when Khan attempted to speak after public comment was closed, she was removed from the room.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Roma Khan is being escorted out of Monday's Barrington Village Board meeting by police Chief Dave Daigle.

Students at the gazebo vigil included Barrington High School student Abby Neton, who knew Lacson since kindergarten. She said she wishes Marin could have been there to see how many people love and support her.

“It’s hard to not think about her, especially in class, when we're all together,” she said. “And every time I do find myself thinking about her, I just feel like I want to break down.”

Some of Lacson’s friends shared stories. Katy Morris related a humorous story of ducking out of a Barrington High School football game to share a pumpkin pie from Jewel.

The village board meeting began with a moment of silence for Lacson. Shortly after, Village Manager Scott Anderson talked about what the village is doing to get the gates installed.

Anderson explained that the village has been participating in the design of the gates and, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation, is petitioning the Illinois Commerce Commission to get authorization for the gates.

But Khan told the board, “We have seen a resistance and difficulty with the village. It’s just this constant uphill battle to get information about the gates.” She said the village has not been transparent with information and said she has heard the village is dragging its feet with the ICC.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Marin Lacson's friends Alexis Homan, left, and Katy Morris address the Barrington Village Board Monday night.

Morris also urged the board to take action.

“It’s been a year, and I think that's why it's very important that there is a change and this is made more of a priority,” she said.

“Marin didn't deserve what happened to her. She was just trying to go to school,” said Marin’s friend Alexis Homan, who added, “This could have been prevented.”

But Barrington Village President Karen Darch said, “We are doing what we can do. We can’t erect pedestrian gates. Only the railroad can do that. It's on their property.”