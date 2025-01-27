Palatine American Legion post celebrates 100th anniversary

Mayor Jim Schwantz speaks briefly at the Palatine American Legion Post 690 on Monday as they gather to celebrate the 100th year of the institution. John Starks

Suburban veterans and local dignitaries gathered Monday for a celebration 100 years in the making, as Palatine American Legion Post 690 marked its centennial.

Mayor Jim Schwantz and Legion leaders were among the speakers at the event aimed at honoring the organization that’s left an indelible print on the community.

Over the years, the Palatine Legion has supported local scouting groups, the Palatine Public Library, Legion baseball teams and opened a playground at Palatine High School.

“In a community where you have a strong American Legion, you have a strong community,” said organizer Roman Golash, Judge Advocate of Post 690.

As part of the celebration, last summer the post held a Youth and Family Day and had military vehicles on display as well as a climbing wall and games for children. Last week, Post 690 paired with Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, which brought blind veterans from suburban facilities to play bingo with Palatine veterans.

Although Post 690 held its first event — a dance at Seip’s Auditorium in the village’s downtown — in December 1920, it wasn’t formally chartered by the national and state organizations until four years later.

In 1925, the post thrilled attendees with motorcycle races, an aeroplane circus and a game of auto polo at the Cook County fairgrounds southeast of Hicks and Baldwin roads. During World War II, amid a desperate need for raw materials, Post 690 led scrap metal drives.

Legion projects today include organizing Palatine’s annual Memorial Day parade and program, and hosting a Thanksgiving party for recruits from Great Lakes Naval Training Center.