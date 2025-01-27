An ‘unwavering’ public servant: Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie resigning

Illinois Sen. Dan McConchie

Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods will resign effective Sunday, Feb. 2, to lead a new nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.

McConchie, who has used a wheelchair since a 2007 motorcycle crash, announced his career shift Monday. He will serve as CEO of the Accessibility Policy Institute, which will address needs at the local, state and federal levels.

McConchie — the Senate’s Republican leader from 2021 to 2023 — said he’s been thinking about making the change for a couple years. He considered waiting to leave office until his current term ends but decided the time is right now.

“There’s just no reason, really, for me to wait,” said McConchie, the senator for Illinois’ 26th District.

Resigning now allows suburban Republican leaders to choose someone to finish McConchie’s term. The successor then would be able to run for election in 2026 with some legislative experience and, ideally, a healthy campaign war chest.

McConchie said he has spoken to possible candidates about succeeding him but didn’t name names. He said he expects to formally recommend someone for the post.

An Illinois Army National Guard veteran who worked in public affairs for advocacy groups and other fields before holding office, McConchie was appointed to the Senate in April 2016, replacing Lake Barrington’s Dan Duffy. McConchie won election that November and was reelected in 2018 and 2022.

During his Senate tenure, McConchie notably fought against legislative maps that were drawn up to benefit Democratic candidates following the 2020 U.S. census. He also opposed the controversial law eliminating cash bail in the state and what he saw as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandates for schools.

But unlike some of his Republican peers, McConchie wasn’t universally against government-ordered COVID-19 precautions. He supported a 2021 policy change that expanded then-new COVID-19 vaccinations to medically vulnerable people under 65. McConchie also sponsored legislation designed to shield health care providers and others from being held responsible for injuries or deaths related to COVID-19 exposure.

McConchie also backed a bipartisan plan to require utility companies to notify fire departments and public safety dispatch centers when water supplies are disrupted. The measure, which just last week was forwarded to Pritzker for his signature, was prompted by a 2023 water system failure in the Hawthorn Woods area that left hundreds of homes and businesses in Lake County without drinkable water for days.

McConchie said he’ll miss meeting constituents, hearing their stories and helping many of them resolve problems.

“Virtually every day I meet somebody new,” McConchie said. “Every single day, you just get to meet some of the most interesting people.”

In Monday’s announcement, McConchie thanked his wife, Milena, and their children for allowing him to serve in the Senate.

“In many ways, they have carried the burden of service even more than me,” he said. “I will forever be grateful to them.”

Lake County GOP Chair Keith Brin was surprised by McConchie’s announcement. Brin praised McConchie’s “unwavering dedication to public service” and his willingness to listen to and work with people on both sides of the political aisle for the betterment of Illinoisans.

“I'm proud of Sen. McConchie's service as a veteran and as a senator, and I'm proud to call him a friend,” Brin said in an email.

The 26th District encompasses much of southern, central and western Lake County; a portion of northwest Cook County; and smaller parts of Kane and McHenry counties. Like the greater Northwest suburban area, the once staunchly Republican district has grown increasingly Democratic over the last decade, and McConchie’s last election was a close one. He defeated Barrington Democrat Maria Peterson by a mere 385 votes out of 88,879 cast.

Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the Lake County Democratic Party, said she’s aware of several Democrats interested in running for the seat in 2026.

“We feel very good about our prospects there,” Gash said Monday.