Experiencing I-PASS sticker shock? Here are some answers

What happens when you write a seemingly comprehensive Q and A about the Illinois tollway’s new I-PASS sticker program?

You get questions — and that’s a good thing. We’ll address readers’ questions following an earlier column, plus give details about our annual Chicago Auto Show ticket giveaway.

The Illinois tollway is phasing out hardcase transponders and replacing them with stickers. Courtesy Illinois tollway

On the former, the tollway is gradually replacing hardcase I-PASS transponders as they expire with less expensive stickers.

A number of readers were perplexed by the placement of the devices.

“The new sticker tags have a bar code and serial number on the side that doesn’t have the adhesive,” Lynn Jensen of Arlington Heights wrote. “When applied as instructed, the bar code and serial number face toward the driver. The adhesive side of the tag facing outward has no code or number.”

So, “how will the scanners read the sticker tags?” asked Jensen, who to his credit figured out the answer after researching it.

For those who aren’t sure, tollway spokesman Dan Rozek explained, “as with all previous models of transponders, the bar code on the I-PASS Sticker Tag is for inventory and account management purposes only. The sticker itself includes a chip that is activated and communicates with our toll collection reader equipment.

“When your vehicle travels through a toll plaza, an antenna sends a radio signal to your sticker that records the transaction and reports the toll to your I-PASS account.”

And, Neil Loewe of Arlington Heights said his “jaw dropped” after reading I-PASS users only get five discounted tolls on rental cars. He recently had to rent a car for weeks after his catalytic converter was stolen.

“We are retired, but if we commuted to work on the tollway, that five-toll limit would cover us for two days at the most,” Loewe wrote. “In cases like ours, the arbitrary five-toll limit that the tollway is imposing on lawful tollway users is effectively punishing the victims of crime. It’s just not right.”

Rozek explained the tollway has a long-standing policy that “eliminates the 50% discount for I-PASS customers who travel without their transponders in their vehicles after they accrue five tolls in a month.” It encourages customers to always keep their transponder in their vehicle and helps defray the extra cost of processing video-based toll payments.

“With the transition to I-PASS sticker tags, the tollway is reviewing how best to extend the 50-percent I-PASS discount to customers who register a short-term rental car to their account.”

He noted, “as an additional benefit for sticker tag users, customers who install and assign their sticker tag to a specific vehicle always receive the I-PASS discount for that vehicle even if more than five video-based tolls do occur in a month.”

You should know

The Chicago Auto Show roars into town Feb. 8-17, at McCormick Place, and we have free tickets courtesy of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. To enter to win a pair, email mpyke@dailyherald.com and explain what models you want to see in 2025 and why. Please include your name and address.

Although technology will be present on the show floor, some of the hottest technology at the 109th Chicago Auto Show will be on attendees’ smartphones. Courtesy of Chicago Automobile Trade Association

The show opens at 10 a.m. every day. It closes at 9 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 10-16; 6 p.m. Feb. 9; and 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children ages 4 to 12 and seniors ages 62 and older. Admission is free for children 3 and younger.

One more thing

Does chocolate calm your airport angst? You’re in luck with a trio of new shops at Midway International Airport.

The businesses include a Fannie May candy shop and two Hudson retail stores.

The Hudson shops, which offer snacks and drinks along with magazines and local products such as Garrett Popcorn, will be located in Midway’s baggage claim area and in Concourse C.

Travelers can satisfy their candy cravings or pick up gifts at the new Fannie May situated in Concourse A.