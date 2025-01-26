Man seriously injured in Elgin shooting Sunday

Elgin police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers called to the 400 block of Summit Street at 1:16 p.m. arrived to find an adult male who had sustained a serious injury. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Preliminary information suggested the victim and offender engaged in a conversation prior to the shooting, officials said. Detectives are actively investigating and updates will be provided when they become available, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411. Include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.