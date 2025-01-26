‘A moment in nature’: Why coyotes may be more visible this time of year

A coyote is seen in Yankee Woods near Tinley Park. Wildlife experts say coyote sightings increase this time of year because it’s mating season. Courtesy of Forest Preserves of Cook County

Lake Zurich resident Ashley Swanlund was driving in the neighborhood recently when she felt compelled to pull over.

A group of coyotes had crossed Old Mill Grove Road. Wanting to share the experience, Swanlund recorded and posted a short video on social media.

“It was a moment in nature,” she said. “I was caught in awe.”

Swanlund’s neighborhood isn't being invaded. Coyotes are in our midst year-round but are more visible than usual now.

“This time of year is mating season for coyotes, so they might be more visible as they establish their territory,” explained Carl Vogel, director of communications for the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Generally, that would involve youngsters looking for mates. But not all have left the nest, so to speak. Swanlund may have seen a family of four, possibly mom, dad and two pups, said Dan Thompson, an ecologist with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

In any scenario, the chances of seeing a coyote close to home — no matter where you live — is higher from January to early spring.

Coyotes don’t hibernate and may be more visible as they forage for food because of snow cover, sparse vegetation and fewer places to hide, experts say.

“During winter food is harder to come by so they have to work harder,” Thompson said.

Some coyotes frequent cemeteries, golf courses and other human-free areas during winter months.

“They’re incredibly intelligent and adaptable,” said Seth Magle, director of the Urban Wildlife Institute at Lincoln Park Zoo. “They’re avoiding us. Somehow, they’re around us but kind of hiding in plain sight.”

Magle estimates about 3,000 to 4,000 coyotes live in Cook County, including Chicago, and the number is increasing.

“Like it or not they’re here. They’re not going to go away,” Magle said. “The question is how to coexist with them.”

Most coyotes don't want to tangle with humans, but extended exposure to people can make them more bold.

“Never feed a coyote or try to corner it,” Vogel said. “And keep your dogs on a leash. Especially during this breeding season coyotes see other canines as interlopers.”

Small rodents, squirrels and rabbits are staples of the coyote diet. In heavily wooded parts of Cook County, studies have found that diet also includes cats during the coyote mating and whelping season, which lasts until May.

For that reason, cats should be kept indoors, especially at night, according to the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control.

While uncommon, coyotes can target dogs.

“I certainly understand people’s potential concern about coyotes, but they don’t go out every day looking to eat a pet,” said Jim Grego, wildlife ecologist with the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

Still, owners need to be vigilant, Thompson said.

“The reality is pets can be at risk any time of year,” he said. “The responsibility is on you.”

Some quick tips include: Keep dogs on a short leash even in a fenced yard; stay close and don’t leave them unattended. Switch up your dog-walking routine as coyotes can learn your schedule. And, if you have a small dog and encounter a coyote, pick up your pet, make eye contact but don’t run, and if it’s uncomfortably close, make a loud noise.

A coyote at Maple Lake preserve near Willow Springs. Courtesy of Timothy Minnick