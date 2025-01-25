‘There’s so much need’: Aurora Red Cross volunteer brings comfort, care to L.A. wildfire survivors

Aurora resident and American Red Cross volunteer Phil Rehmer, right, arrived in Los Angeles a week ago and will remain there for another week to help provide relief for survivors of California's wildfires. Courtesy of The Red Cross

In September 2022, Phil Rehmer watched from his Aurora home as Hurricane Ian — one of the strongest storms in U.S. history — devastated the southeastern U.S., killing nearly 160 people and causing more than $100 billion in damage.

Compelled by his faith and humanity, he got off his couch and contacted the American Red Cross. Since then, the retiree has helped provide relief at 13 disaster sites.

Last week, he arrived in Los Angeles to assist survivors of the 255 wildfires that have ravaged Southern California, burned more than 50,000 acres and killed at least 28 people.

Firefighters spray water as they monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire along a roadside in Castaic, California Jan. 22. AP

“The Red Cross takes care of the body, mind and spirit,” said Rehmer. “We focus on food and shelter, then mental health and spiritual care.”

“Anything they need, the Red Cross tries to help with,” he said.

“It was like a bomb went off,” said American Red Cross volunteer and Aurora resident Phil Rehmer describing Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood. AP

Recently, police escorted volunteers to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

“We drove by hundreds of homes that were leveled,” Rehmer recalled. “It was like a bomb went off.”

And that wasn't the worst of it, he said. Citing safety concerns, authorities did not allow volunteers into the hardest hit areas.

Assisting people during what may be the worst time of their lives takes an emotional toll, but Rehmer says his faith and his family give him strength to do the work.

“It's our brothers and sisters in need,” he said, “and there's so much need.”

For those so inclined, the best way to assist survivors is to make a financial donation and/or sign up to donate blood at redcross.org, Rehmer said.

Mara Thompson, Red Cross of Illinois communications manager, said Rehmer’s commitment to the organization’s mission “and his genuine care for the people we serve make him a valued member of our team.”

Much of what volunteers provide is empathy, Rehmer said, a friendly face, a hand on the shoulder, ears to listen.

“When I see someone in a shelter, smiling at me, they're ministering to me,” he said. “In the midst of a tragedy, I see hope. I see love.”

While Rehmer assists primarily with nondenominational spiritual care, he also performs other tasks which could include providing food and water, assisting at shelters or, as is often the case, offering a shoulder for survivors to lean on.

People say a Red Cross vest soaks up a lot of tears, and Rehmer knows that's true. He acknowledges the work he and other volunteers do can be emotionally and physically taxing.

“It's difficult. But it's difficult because you're thinking about others,” he said. “You can't help but think: What if it's me tomorrow?”

Rehmer belongs to two chapters: the Greater Chicago chapter, which serves Cook, Lake, DuPage and McHenry counties, and the Illinois River Valley chapter which serves Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties.

Once approved and trained for positions, volunteers make coordinators aware of their availability and await a text, said Rehmer. Twenty-four hours later “you're on the road,” he said.

Volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce, said Thompson. Illinois volunteers number nearly 5,000, she said. Their commitment varies from an hour a week to more than 40 hours.

“The beauty of volunteering with the Red Cross is its flexibility, allowing individuals to contribute in a way that works best for their schedules while making a meaningful impact in their communities,” she said.

Potential volunteers can learn more at redcross.org/volunteer.

A typical disaster deployment lasts two weeks, said Rehmer, who will likely head home within the next week if his deployment isn’t extended. He says he’ll rest up and await the next text.

“I'll keep an ear out,” he said. “They'll call me, but I'm proactive. I will throw my hat in the ring if I can.”